It's a win-win: earn commissions and provide more choices to your users with the Airbnb Affiliate Program.
As a qualified affiliate, you'll get access to feature any Airbnb listing on your site. You'll earn a commission for every booking you drive through your audience — and your customers get all the makings of an unforgettable trip.
If you qualify, you'll help your users earn extra income as Airbnb hosts. Showcase Airbnb hosting opportunities for your audience and earn a commission for each new host who signs up.
We love working with brands that share our mission and provide opportunities for mutually beneficial growth. We look for sites and mobile apps with:
An audience consisting of no less than 1M visits or app openings each month
A passion for helping people connect and belong
Dynamic and inspirational content about travel or hospitality
An eagerness to leverage all media channels (especially blogs and social)
Creative design that produces a modern user experience
An audience with a high intent to book accommodations or host their homes
From chic city lofts to grand country villas, Airbnb makes it possible to book or host any type of property.
People in more than 60,000 cities share their extra space and showcase it to millions on Airbnb.
With so many bookings per day and counting, the earning potential for our affiliate partners just keeps growing.
