Partner with Airbnb to open new doors for your customers

It's a win-win: earn commissions and provide more choices to your users with the Airbnb Affiliate Program.

Airbnb

Two ways for us to grow together

Guest affiliate program

As a qualified affiliate, you'll get access to feature any Airbnb listing on your site. You'll earn a commission for every booking you drive through your audience — and your customers get all the makings of an unforgettable trip.

Host affiliate program

If you qualify, you'll help your users earn extra income as Airbnb hosts. Showcase Airbnb hosting opportunities for your audience and earn a commission for each new host who signs up.

What we look for

We love working with brands that share our mission and provide opportunities for mutually beneficial growth. We look for sites and mobile apps with:

1 million monthly visits

1 million monthly visits

An audience consisting of no less than 1M visits or app openings each month

passion

Passion

A passion for helping people connect and belong

relevance

Relevance

Dynamic and inspirational content about travel or hospitality

versatility

Versatility

An eagerness to leverage all media channels (especially blogs and social)

creativity

Creativity

Creative design that produces a modern user experience

intent

Intent

An audience with a high intent to book accommodations or host their homes

Why Airbnb?

4 million homes

From chic city lofts to grand country villas, Airbnb makes it possible to book or host any type of property.

191 countries

People in more than 60,000 cities share their extra space and showcase it to millions on Airbnb.

100,000 places booked daily

With so many bookings per day and counting, the earning potential for our affiliate partners just keeps growing.

Drop us a line

Tell us about your business and how you'd like to utilize the Airbnb affiliate program. We'll be in touch if your brand is a good fit.

